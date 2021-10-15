Karabakh authorities say Azerbaijani forces opened fire at army ambulance

Yerevan [Armenia], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said on Friday that Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire at an ambulance vehicle belonging to the Karabakh defense army.

"On October 15th, at about 09:00 [05:00 GMT], units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the ambulance of the defense army unit stationed in the northeastern area of the contact line. There are no casualties on the Armenian side. The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation has been informed about the incident," the statement said.



The ministry stressed that it continued to adhere to the ceasefire regime and called on the Azerbaijani side to also refrain from actions destabilizing the situation.

The decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up on September 27, 2020, leading to military and civilian casualties on both sides. The clashes ended with the signing of a ceasefire deal by Yerevan and Baku, which was mediated by Moscow, on November 9.

The deal resulted in a significant loss of territories controlled by Nagorno-Karabakh and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region to monitor the truce. (ANI/Sputnik)

