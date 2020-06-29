Karachi: 2 killed in terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building

Karachi [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Two people were killed after four terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday and opened firing, reported Geo News

The police said three of the four terrorists have been killed while one remains inside the building.

The terrorists launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately.

A police officer and the security guard stationed outside the PSX building were among the wounded.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

