Karachi-based Cable Network seized for broadcasting Indian channels

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has seized the operations of Karachi-based Garden Cable television network for broadcasting Indian channels that have been banned in the wake of tensions after New Delhi revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The operations by the Karachi-based Cable television network came in violation of PEMRA directives that prohibits the airing of advertisements for India-made products on television channels and radio networks in Pakistan.

"Regional Office Karachi: Cable TV Network of M/s Garden Cable Network">Cable Network seized in violation of PEMRA directives and relaying illegal Indian channels. Transmitters, Two CPU & Digital boxes were seized," the media regulatory authority tweeted.

Tensions have been simmering between India and Pakistan ever since New Delhi on August 5 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

Following, Pakistan took a series of measures that included the downgrading of diplomatic ties between the two neighbour, suspension of bilateral trade, halting of the operation of Thar and Samjhauta Express trains and a ban on Indian movies.

Last week, Islamabad had launched a crackdown on the sale of Indian movies and banned the airing of advertisements for India-made products on television channels.

"We have banned Indian advertisements and launched a crackdown on CD shops to confiscate Indian movies," Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, told Dawn news on Thursday.

She said the Interior Ministry had already started a crackdown on Indian movies in Islamabad and it would be expanded to other parts of the country soon in collaboration with the provincial governments.

"Today the Interior Ministry raided some shops in Islamabad and confiscated Indian movies," Awan was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has also prohibited airing of advertisements for India-made products on television and radio networks.

In a letter circulated to all its television and radio networks on Wednesday, the authority recalled that it had withdrawn permission for airing Indian channels and content on the Supreme Court's directive in October last year. (ANI)

