Karachi civic body official seeks legal action against COVID-positive colleague for 'kissing' him

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 5 (ANI): A senior Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) official has sought legal action against his colleague who had "deliberately kissed him before revealing that he was coronavirus positive".

According to a report by The News International, KMC Assistant Director (Land) Landhi allegedly embraced and kissed the director of the Human Resources Management (HRM) department before informing him he was COVID positive in what has been described as a twisted act of "revenge".

It is further reported that the accused had not been paid a salary for the past couple of months.



Meanwhile, the complainant has said that the accused had been suspended on October 5 after corruption charges against him were proven.

The News International reported that the accused had targeted several other KMC officials at the Administrator Secretariat earlier.

Following this, the KMC employees left their offices in panic. (ANI)

