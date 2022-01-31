Karachi: Pak Sarzameen Party announces sit-in against Sindh's law governing local governments

Karachi [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): After Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) called off its protest after almost a month in Karachi, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Saturday announced to stage a sit-in against the Sindh Local Government Act 2021.

The PSP is seeking amendment of the law to give back control of major administrative affairs, including health, education, water supply and sewerage system, to the local administration.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal made the announcement during a rally, which he had called against the controversial law. Scores of party workers and supporters had reached Fawara Chowk on his call, reported Geo News.



"We have decided to not stage a protest outside the Chief Minister's House. We will now stage a sit-in here. I will continue the sit-in even if I am left alone," Kamal said, who has also served as Karachi's mayor in the past.

Kamal claimed a Sindh government delegation had accepted 70 per cent of his demands a week earlier, but it was not enough. "This is not a matter of my ego, this is an issue of right and wrong."

The PSP chairman said he would "force the Sindh government to accept all the lawful demands which would benefit the masses and the country," reported Geo News.

He told the rally's participants that they would have to continue the sit-in "till the government meets their demands" and told them he had brought his pillow and mattress along with him.

After this, he spread his mattress and sat on it; turning the rally into a protest. (ANI)

