Karachi rally: Maryam Nawaz vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power, send Imran Khan to jail

Karachi [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has vowed to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power and send Prime Minister Imran Khan behind bars.

Speaking at the Sunday's anti-government rally, Maryam paid tribute to the provincial government for their efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while they were subjected to humiliation and taunts by the federal government, Dawn reported.

"Yesterday, you must have seen on your TV screens a man screaming his defeat...You [PM Imran] tell people 'ghabrana nai hai', there has only been one jalsa yet and you are worrying already," she said.

She further said, "Your fear was apparent from every word, every action of yours, and people want to see this fear on your face."

"If you don't know how to show grace and have no one to teach you, you should've learned from Nawaz Sharif," she added.

While taunting the Prime Minister for PTI's (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) recently failed 126-day sit-in on Shahrah-e-Dastoor, PML-N leader said, "You [PM Imran] addressed empty chairs, dug democracy's grave, [and yet] Nawaz Sharif never took your name. Even today, you will long for it but Nawaz Sharif will not even take your name, because children have no role in the fight between elders."

Maryam Nawaz also said that Khan has taken Federal Investigation Agency, Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under his control, Geo News reported.

She demanded the PM to "Come and tell the people: why did you steal the people's employment? Tell the people, why did you rob the people of [affordable] medicine?"

Among the list of leaders who showed up at the jalsa' were Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Shah Owais Noorani, Allama Sajid Mir, Dr Abdul Malik, Iftikhar Hussain, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader, Mohsin Dawar.

This is the second power show of the 11-party opposition alliance PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement). The first was held in Gujranwala in Lahore. (ANI)