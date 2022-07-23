Karachi varsity suicide attack: Pakistan authorities release sketch of main facilitator

Karachi [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday released a sketch of the main facilitator of the Karachi University suicide attack that resulted in the death of three Chinese nationals.

The main facilitator is identified as Zaib, a member of the banned terrorist outfit BLA, Majeed Brigade. The accused is said to have prepared the bag loaded with explosives for use in the attack on the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute.

Four people, including a minivan driver and three Chinese teachers, were killed in an attack on Karachi University on April 26 this year, after Balochistan Liberation Army's (BLA's) Shari Baloch blew herself up outside the gate of the institute.

Post this deadly attack in Karachi, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has prepared the sketch using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, reported The News International.

The terrorist was residing with the family of Hebtan Bashir, the husband of the female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, in Delhi Colony, Karachi, media reported citing police sources.

He was not just involved in preparing the bag of explosives, but Zaib also trained other terrorists of the BLA's Majeed Brigade. The data with the terrorism department shows that the 26-year-old wanted culprit was a Brohi Baloch and was five feet seven inches tall.

Moreover, in another revelation into the case, Zaib also trained Dad Buksh aka Shoaib, the suspected mastermind behind the attack.



Dad Buksh is a commander of the banned BLA and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Karachi. He was trained to become a terrorist in Afghanistan in 2020, as per the media portal.

Police arrested Buksh on July 5, and produced him before the anti-terrorism court and sought his physical remand.

China's confidence in Pakistan's ability to protect the Chinese workers in the country was 'seriously shaken' after the attack on a minibus in Karachi.

"The Chinese confidence in Pakistan's security system's ability to protect their citizens and their projects is seriously shaken," Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain, the chairman of the Senate Defence Committee, had told Dawn.

"It has caused serious concern and understandable indignation in China. More so, the pattern of attacks is so recurring and it's clear that Pakistani promises of 'foolproof security' are mere words, not matched by countermeasures on the ground," he maintained.

He had also slammed Pakistan's security system for being indolent and said that the security agencies seemed to have been caught napping.

"If such attacks continue, not just Chinese but other foreign investors will be forced to review their role in Pakistan," he added. (ANI)

