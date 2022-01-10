Karachi witnesses harrowing spike in COVID-19 cases

Karachi [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, experienced an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, with the virus positivity ratio reaching over 15% on Saturday, said the authorities from the Sindh health department.

According to the head of Dow Diagnostic Research and Reference Laboratory (DDRRL), 87% of patients were affected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, of which 60% were women, reported Geo News.

The Sindh Government has decided to start a door-to-door vaccination drive next week, as the country observes the fast spread of Omicron.



COVID-19 vaccinations have been distributed by the Sindh health department to dozens of private hospitals and laboratories.

The virus is harming fully vaccinated persons, as well as those who have had a booster vaccine in certain circumstances, according to health experts, reported Geo News.

However, when compared to individuals who are unvaccinated or have only received a single dosage, the symptoms and their intensity in vaccinated individuals are observed to be reduced. (ANI)

