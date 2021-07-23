Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets Sweden's Ambassador to India (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Karnataka CM meets Sweden's Ambassador to India, discusses various issues

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 19:39 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met with Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin on Friday and discussed various issues.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that the President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present.
