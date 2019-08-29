Representative Image
Representative Image

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak to start visa process for Sikh pilgrims from Sept 1

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:18 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Authorities here have decided to start the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, on September 1.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee (RTHC) chaired by Punjab province's Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in Lahore on Wednesday, Dawn reported.
After the meeting, the governor told media persons that the visa process for the Sikh pilgrims would start on September 1 and completed by the end of the month.
He said work on setting up a "tent city" in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, would begin next week. In addition, funds had been provided for completion of the road from Sucha Sauda to Nankana Sahib and work on the project would begin shortly, he noted.
The governor also said that a number of Sikh pilgrims would arrive from the UK, the USA and other countries to attend the convention.
"Pakistan will complete the corridor project by November regardless of India's willingness to work on it or not," Sarwar said.
He further stressed that Pakistan would not compromise on the rights of minorities residing in Pakistan, adding, "Pakistan is a safe country for the minorities."
Special shuttle service will be launched from the railway station to the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak.
Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opening of Kartarpur corridor will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the Kashmir crisis.
Awan further assured that doors will remain open to Sikh pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan in connection with the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.
The historic corridor will be inaugurated in November this year, she was quoted as saying. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:15 IST

Irresponsible talk by Pak leadership intended to create alarming...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday condemned the recent statements made by the Pakistani leadership on "internal matters" and said they were intended to create an alarming situation in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:15 IST

Over 1.2 million people sign petition against UK Parliament suspension

London [UK], Aug 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Nearly 1.2 million people have so far signed a petition calling for the UK Parliament "not to be prorogued or dissolved" unless the UK withdrawal from the European Union has been cancelled or its deadline is delayed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:03 IST

Pakistan considering closing airspace for India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said it is considering shutting down its airspace for India as one of the options.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:46 IST

Pakistan 'successfully' tests Ghaznavi ballistic missile

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan has "successfully" carried out a night training launch of 290-km range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, its military said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:27 IST

Russia receives advance payment from India for S-400 missiles: Report

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Russia has received an advance payment for S-400 air defence missile systems from India, Sputnik reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:21 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 28 times in 24 hour, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Russia on Thursday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 28 times in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:52 IST

Pak military retains 'dominate influence' during Imran Khan...

Washington [US], Aug 29 (ANI): The Pakistan military, which orchestrated a "soft coup" to oust former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has retained the "dominant influence" over foreign and security policies during Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure, a US congressional report has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:50 IST

NSA Ajit Doval meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:40 IST

Decision on closing of airspace for India to be taken by Imran...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:26 IST

Over 6 lakh people in Japan's Kyushu asked to evacuate amid...

Kyushu [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): Authorities have issued an evacuation order for more than 6,70,000 people in the southwestern part of Japan as rivers in the region are overflowing due to torrential rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:01 IST

Hong Kong Police to ban rally planned for coming weekend

Hong Kong, Aug 29 (ANI): After last week's violent clash between protesters and security forces, Hong Kong Police is planning to ban a rally and march planned for the coming weekend citing heightened safety concerns, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:26 IST

Dominican Republic: Postal stamp commemorating Gandhi's 150th...

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], Aug 29 (ANI): The Dominican Republic launched a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Foreign Ministry here.

Read More
iocl