Kartarpur Corridor
Kartarpur Corridor

Kartarpur Corridor to open for pilgrims today

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 09 (ANI): The much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7 kilometre long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur will be formally thrown open for pilgrims on Saturday three days ahead of 550th anniversary of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev on November 12.
India and Pakistan will hold separate ceremonies on either side of the border to inaugurate the corridor which will grant Indian pilgrims access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev who died at the start of the 16th century.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today flag off the first batch of 500 Indian pilgrims, which includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and her husband former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal and several ministers, MPs and MLAs from Punjab who travel to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor.
Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, will lead the Indian delegation as the religious leader.
PM Modi will also inaugurate passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the corridor.
A 300 feet National Flag has been hoisted at the International Border.
The state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building is on 15 acres land. The fully airconditioned building akin to an airport has over 50 immigration counters for facilitating about 5000 pilgrims a day. It has all the necessary public amenities like kiosks, washrooms, childcare, first aid medical facilities, prayer room and snacks counters inside the main building.
Robust security infrastructure is put in place with CCTV surveillance and public address systems.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also inaugurate the other side of the Kartarpur Corridor on the same day, apart from other events that will be hosted to mark Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary. He has invited former cricket star and Indian Sikh leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the ceremony.
Sidhu, who has expressed his willingness to attend the inaugural ceremony, has been granted "political" clearance by the government to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.
India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru.
The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement but Indian pilgrims are required to carry their passports and will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, which was established by Guru Nanak Dev in 1522.
The foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor was laid down on the Indian side on November 26, 2018. Two days later, the foundation stone was laid on the Pakistani side.
According to the Home Ministry, the agreement, which lays a formal framework for operationalising the corridor, stated that Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor. The travel will be visa-free and pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport. Persons of Indian-Origin need to carry OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card along with the passport of their country.
Pakistan on Friday said the country will not collect any charges from would not collect any service charge from Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor on November 9 and 12.
This came after Pakistan had announced that it will charge Indian pilgrims $20 service fee. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:40 IST

US accuses Syrian govt for attacks against civilians in Idlib province

Washington [US], Nov 09 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States on Friday accused the government of Syria for the attacks against civilians in the province of Idlib.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:25 IST

'Lots of things' are happening between India, US: Trump

Washington [US], Nov 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US has a "very good" relationship with India and "lots of things" are happening between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 03:32 IST

Brazil: Judge rules ex-President Lula released from jail

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 9 (ANI): A Brazilian judge on Friday ordered the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 02:26 IST

Amit Shah attends SCO member states on emergency situations

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The 10th meeting of Heads of Authorities of Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on dealing with prevention and elimination of Emergency Situations in Delhi was held on Friday. The event was chaired by the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 02:16 IST

23 protestors killed in Iraqi clashes from Nov 3-7

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 9 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 23 protesters were killed and over thousands injured in clashes in Iraq since Sunday, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:55 IST

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:50 IST

Trump says he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China

Washington DC [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has not agreed to roll back the tariffs imposed on China, diluting hopes of the two leading economies ending trade war amid the global economic slowdown.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:24 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor checkpost on Nov 9

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the integrated check post (ICP) of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, thereby facilitating smooth, visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:58 IST

Pak not to charge USD 20 from Indian pilgrims using Kartarpur...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): In yet another U-turn, Pakistan said on Friday that the country would not collect any service charge from Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor on November 9 and 12.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:03 IST

Posters, banners welcoming pilgrims traveling to Kartarpur...

Wagah [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): Posters and banners welcoming pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev were spotted at Wagah in Pakistan on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:35 IST

Trolling after these words of praise will test your meditation...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday responded to influential global investor Ray Dalio's tweet hailing him as one of the best world leaders in the world, saying that he should now be prepared for being trolled on social media for his words of praise.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:55 IST

Pak army continues its barbarism in Balochistan; 28 operations...

Undisclosed location [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): As many as 28 operations were conducted by Pakistani army in Balochistan in the month of October as a result of which 30 people forcibly disappeared, while 25 dead bodies were found in the province, as per a monthly report issued by Baloch National Movemen

Read More
iocl