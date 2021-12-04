Karzai calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan to gain international acceptance, recognition

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 4 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai emphasized the significance of inclusive government in Afghanistan calling Loya Jirga (Great Assembly) as a good option to chart its path towards legitimacy.

Karzai necessitated the importance of an inclusive government that advocates different aspects of society in Afghanistan, to gain international acceptance and recognition, reported TOLOnews, citing his interview with BBC.

Karzai believes the Great Assembly would pose as a good option towards forming a legitimate government in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.



Opposing the US mission of over-the-horizon counterterrorism, the former Afghanistan President insisted the US government to work with the prevailing Afghan government.

"I have had conversations with them on a lot of issues--the return of women to back to work. The schools, the flag of the country, the national flag of the country. And the need for a political process, for a government that belongs to all Afghans, that all Afghans see as theirs--that is inclusive," quoted TOLOnews as saying, Karzai.

Karzai seeking support from the international communities to aid Afghanistan in the time of crisis, said, "They have better come and help the Afghan people. They and their allies and the international community must help Afghanistan rebuild itself, must heal the wounds that have been caused on all sides. Must work with the Taliban- they are the government today. Work towards improvements towards a better Afghanistan."

Karzai, advocating girl education in Afghanistan said, "We really ... want them to go back to school--the girls--not only to schools but to universities, but to the workplace. Yes, we have had talks about this with the Taliban. They hear me on this. They understand it and they say that it will happen. We say that it should happen now, immediately."

The Taliban earlier stated that they have carried out and fulfilled all the conditions for recognition and sought affirmative ties with countries around the globe. (ANI)

