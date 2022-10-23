"Kashmir is a safe and peaceful place," says Iranian counsellor Mohammad Ali Rabbani

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Cultural Counsellor of the Iranian Embassy, Dr Muhammad Ali Rabbani on Sunday said that Kashmir is a safe and peaceful place and appreciated the natural beauty of Kashmir.

In a conference organized by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front on the common cultural and heritage relations between Iran and India at Gund Khawaja Qasim village of Tehsil Pattan in District Baramulla, Rabbani was the chief guest.

Rabbani in his address said, "After visiting Kashmir, I really felt that this is a safe and peaceful place. I am very happy to see people from different parts of the world who come to see and appreciate the natural beauty of Kashmir."

He requested the people of Iran to come to Kashmir so that they too can enjoy the hospitality and natural beauty over here.

Other scholars of Kashmir valley and India also participated in this conference. JK People's Justice Front's Chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi presided over the conference.

At the conference, scholars shed light on the common cultural and heritage relations between India and Iran.

Rabbani while addressing the conference said that since ancient times there have always been good relations between Iran and India and in the future will continue. There will be no decline in the affinity and relationship between the two nations.



"Being in India, I felt that the Shiites are safe here, as, in some countries, images of anti-humanity come out, but on the contrary, in India, there is clear evidence of philanthropy. In India, Hindus and Brahmins also participate in the religious festivals of the Shias. This is the finest example of religious harmony, visible to the world," said the Iranian counsellor.

Speaking about Kashmir, he said, "God gave me this great privilege that we visited Kashmir and got the love of people. I am thankful to Rizvi Sahib for inviting me to come to Kashmir."

In his address, Dr Rabbani said that in other countries, issues of humanity, language and religious enmity occur, but that is not the case in India.

He said, "You see how other countries have relations with each other, but in every respect, the strong relationship between Iran and India in terms of culture, is unmatched. We have learnt here to date that there is no discrimination between Shia or Sunni or Sikh or Hindu in India. People are taught to live together. India is an example of complete religious harmony and coexistence."

Rabbani also mentioned the academic achievements of India in his address regarding educational links. He said, "Before Islam, medicine, astrology, philosophy and other education streams were taught in the educational institutions of Nishapur, in which experts from India were present and used to teach."

"People were enlightened by the light of education. After Islam, the four things that were focused on were intellect, mysticism, the sermon of Ahl al-Bayt and literature and respect which is found especially in India and Kashmir," added Rabbani.

Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi also addressed the conference and said that Kashmiris are lucky that they are living in India where there is religious freedom while the neighbouring country does not have this kind of freedom.

He also stressed the mutual relations between Iran and India. He said that India and Iran should always be with each other in every respect. (ANI)

