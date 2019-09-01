Video of Pakistani boy making rounds on social media
'Kashmir issue cannot be resolved unless Pakistan stands at par with India on economic front '

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:43 IST

Islamabad (Pakistan) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A Pakistani boy">Pakistani boy has opined that India has influenced the whole world through its economy and Pakistan stands nowhere in front of it. He asserted that Pakistan cannot solve the "Kashmir issue" unless it strengthens its economy akin India.
The video is being widely circulated making rounds on Social media and is liked by Pakistani people aswell.
Answering a question on "Kashmir solidarity hour", a protest called by Pakistan Government the young lad opined that pertinent issues like Kashmir, Balochistan and FATA can only be resolved after Pakistan strengthens its economy and makes a position for itself in the international fraternity, similar to that of India.
"Pakistan and Kashmir have to recognize one thing that there are trade compulsions associated with India. India has influenced the whole world with its trade. Indian lobby is taking the entire world along with it. Till the time, Pakistan's economy doesn't stand parallel to the Indian economy, we (Pakistan) cannot make our issues stand parallel. Kashmir issue will not be solved till the time Pakistan doesn't defeat India economically," said the boy.
"The world will never advocate for Pakistan at the cost of affecting their relationship with India...It would be better to focus on our (Pakistan) economy which will solve all the issues including Kashmir, Balochistan and FATA. Our priority should be the progress of Pakistan" he said.
Despite Pakistan's persistent attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, its so-called 'solidarity hour' for the Kashmiris turned out to be a damp squib, inflicting a massive blow to Islamabad. The cash-strapped country observed the 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' from 12 pm to 12:30 pm on Friday after Prime Minister Imran Khan had said he will become the "ambassador" for all Kashmiris in the wake of India's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"When Pakistan intervenes, the situation in Kashmir becomes more tensed. When India sees that Pakistan extending support so they put out their aggression due to which people of Kashmir suffer. It would be better if for a while we keep the Kashmir issue aside and focus on improving our economy," he said.
The much-hyped 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' failed to garner much attention among the Pakistanis. Pakistani authorities made desperate attempts to direct school children to join the protests in support of the people of Kashmir, but that too failed to gather any steam. Authorities restricted traffic and blocked roads in view of the protests. All such moves greatly inconvenienced hundreds of Pakistanis as their daily lives were hampered. (ANI)

