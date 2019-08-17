Kashmir issue linked with Pakistan's security: DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday linked Kashmir issue with its security and urged the world to take a note of the statement made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on nuclear policy.

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor held a joint press conference in Islamabad along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding Pakistan's stance on Kashmir matter.

"Pakistan is a responsible state but India has always threatened us. Responsible states do not make statements like Rajnath Singh," Ghafoor said, adding that Pakistan was sending more forces to the line of control (LoC).

The DG ISPR reiterated, "Pakistan Army is ready for any kind of misadventure from the Indian side."

Meanwhile, Qureshi said, "This is not the India of Nehru but of Narendra Modi and there is a clear difference between the two, the whole world can see this. We, in Pakistan, will always be skeptical of the Indian actions now."

This came after Rajnath Singh had told ANI that the future "circumstances" would determine what would happen to India's "no first use" policy of nuclear weapons.

The statement appears to have rattled Pakistan, which has never had adopted the same policy itself, despite most of the countries in the world including China abiding by it. (ANI)