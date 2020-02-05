Kashmir Solidarity Day is political stunt by Pakistan, says PoK activist

Zurich, [Switzerland] Feb 05 (ANI): Nasir Aziz Khan, a prominent Kashmiri activist, has said that Pakistan observing Kashmir Solidarity Day and claiming support for rights of Kashmiris, is a fraud in itself.

The spokesperson of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) said if Pakistan really has sympathies for Kashmiris then it should give autonomous rights to people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a region under its illegal occupation.

Pakistan observes February 05 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is a political stunt and has no relevance.

Khan urged Kashmiris to harbor no delusion about the sympathies of Pakistan as it is not ready to grant right to self-determination to the people in PoK, which is under its illegal rule.

He blamed Pakistan has been recklessly exploiting natural resources in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and suppression and lack of economic opportunities has made it one of the most backward regions.

Nasir Aziz Khan said, "You first please ask them that the Kashmiris living under their (Pakistani) rule, have they given them any rights? Has Pakistan ever given them the right to self-determination?"

He added, "Even the people in Pakistan, like Pashtuns, Baloch or Sindhis, have they given them the right to self-determination, or ever recognised their struggle for freedom, are they ready to give them this right?"

People in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have long raised concerns over Pakistan's ill-treatment and that they are not allowed to demand even their basic rights.

They blame the limited autonomy granted to the local government is a conspiracy to show to the world that the illegally-occupied region is a self-governing state. (ANI)


















