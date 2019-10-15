Kate Middleton's attire reminded many of Princess Diana's style on her arrival in Pakistan in 1996.
Kate Middleton's attire reminded many of Princess Diana's style on her arrival in Pakistan in 1996.

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana's Pak tour style but with a twist

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:18 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 : As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan on their five-day visit, what struck many was the choice of Kate Middleton's attire.
The Twitterati in Pakistan were quick to point out that the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing an outfit that was similar to what her mother-in-law Princess Diana chose to wear when she visited the country in 1996.
The Duchess disembarked from the plane with her husband Prince William by her side looking stunning in an aqua-blue dress and matching pants which was a modern take on the traditional churidar-kameez.
The royal couple was all smiles as they were given a warm welcome upon their arrival at Nur Khan Airbase.
Princess Diana on her solo visit to Pakistan in 1996 had worn a light blue kurta and pants.
"Similarity of Princess Diana's visit to Pakistan and now her daughter-in-law Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's visit. Look at Royalty and Grace," wrote one Twitter user tweeting pictures of Kate and Princess Diana.
"No comparison but similarities are always there. Lady Diana the Queen of Hearts. Kate Middleton all beauty," wrote another.
On their first visit to Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife at the airbase, reported Dawn.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win Booker Prize...

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo were on Monday (local time) announced as joint winners of 2019 Booker Prize.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:01 IST

Vice President Naidu departs for New Delhi after concluding...

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday (local time) departed for New Delhi from Sierra Leone concluding his five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:22 IST

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on five-day visit to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening for a five-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:11 IST

Pakistan likely to be in FATF Dark Grey list

Paris [France], Oct 15 (ANI):The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to take strong action on Pakistan given its inadequate performance on terror financing and has managed to pass in only 6 of the 27 items, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:51 IST

Nobel Prize is for entire movement, says Prof Abhijit Banerjee

Cambridge [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): After winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, Indian-origin economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee on Monday said the Prize is for the entire movement, which will "bring the message of policy-based on evidence and hard thinking to many other places as well."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:37 IST

Economic partnership key pillar of India-Netherlands bilateral...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The economic partnership between India and the Netherlands is the key pillar of the bilateral relationship between two countries, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday, while calling on the Dutch companies to "partner with India in its growth story."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:11 IST

Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned IS terrorists to...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned Islamic State terrorists to make Washington remain involved in northeastern Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:39 IST

Baloch leader vows support for Kurdish people

Undisclosed location [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): Baloch leader Allah Nizar Baloch has condemned the ongoing military offence by Turkey on the Kurdish population living in north-east Syria, saying that the Ankara has invaded the territory of peace-loving Kurds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:25 IST

British Indian organisations write to Corbyn, criticise Labour...

London [UK], Oct 14 (ANI): British Indian Organisations on Monday wrote a joint letter to UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, criticising a controversial emergency motion on Kashmir while stressing that it seeks to interfere in the "internal matters of and between third countries and is drafted in a

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:18 IST

Move on Kashmir India's internal matter, always in favour of New...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution is the country's internal matter, Syrian envoy to New Delhi Riad Abbas said on Monday, adding that any government in the world has the right to do what it deems fit to protect its citizens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Indian entry to Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): An Indian entry to the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 has bagged a golden award in the outdoor garden category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:33 IST

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday morning.

Read More
iocl