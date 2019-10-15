Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive for dinner by rickshaw
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive for dinner by rickshaw

Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive for dinner at Pak's National Monument in a rickshaw

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:45 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton reached the National Monument in Islamabad for a dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan in a specially painted motorised rickshaw. Yes, you read it right! The royal couple in a RICKSHAW!
The royal couple, who are on a five-day tour of the country, took a ride in a decorated rickshaw fitted with lights to arrive at the venue of the dinner.
Kate opted for a glittering emerald green gown with traditional hanging earrings as her dinner look while Prince William was seen wearing a bandh-gala knee-length sherwani, usually worn for formal occasions or weddings - with matching trousers.

And just as eye-catchy as they looked, so appeared their vehicle - displaying all colours and prints over the body.

On the first day, the royal couple kicked off their official tour with a visit to a school in Islamabad to highlight the importance of education for young children.
Complimenting the Duchess, Prince William looked dapper in a smart yet casual look, wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue trousers.
As the royal couple arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, they received a welcome by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife, reported Dawn.
The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, traveled to Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:14 IST

Balochistan University students hold protests over harassment of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Various students organisations here on Tuesday staged demonstration inside the premises of Balochistan University in protest against harassment and blackmail of students allegedly by varsity officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:02 IST

Indonesia grounds 3 Boeing 737 planes over cracks finding

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct. 15 (ANI): The Indonesian Transportation Ministry has grounded three Boeing 737 NG (Next Generation) planes operated by two airlines following the findings of cracks in the aircraft, an official said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:29 IST

Court rejects plea seeking Zardari's transfer to hospital

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): An accountability court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking the transfer of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari from jail to a hospital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:15 IST

No further export licenses to Turkey for military-related items,...

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday condemned the Turkish military offensive in the northern part of Syria and said the country will not grant licenses to Turkey for items that might be used in military operations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:58 IST

Independent candidate Kais Saied wins Tunisian presidential elections

Tunis [Tunisia], Oct 15 (ANI): Independent candidate Kais Saied won the presidential elections in Tunisia and got 72.71 percent of vote share, the country's electoral commission announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:43 IST

India hands over 2 more Mi-24 Helicopters to Afghan Air Force

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 15 (ANI): India on Tuesday handed over two more Mi-24V helicopters to Afghanistan's Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:32 IST

Volkswagen uncertain over opening new factory in Turkey...

Doha [Qatar], Oct 15 (ANI): German auto major Volkswagen is under uncertainty regarding its decision whether to build a new factory in Turkey over Ankara's operation in northeastern Syria, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:07 IST

Sri Lanka: Special court postpones hearing in misappropriation...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Oct 15: A special court on Tuesday postponed the hearing of a case against SLPP candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and six others in connection with alleged misappropriation of public funds to next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:46 IST

China urges Turkey to stop 'military action' in Syria

Doha [Qatar], Oct 15 (ANI): China on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its "military action" in northern Syria and "return to the correct way of political resolution".

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:26 IST

Prince William, Kate meet President Alvi, Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): British royals Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Tuesday met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan here during their five-day visit to Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:58 IST

Turkey to send back to 1 mn refugees to Syria: Erdogan

Ankara [Turkey] Oct 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkey will send back to Syria one million refugees as the first step, while two more million will follow, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:16 IST

Pak's formation of CPEC Authority another step to turn...

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): The formation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC Authority) by Pakistan is another step in turning Balochistan into a Chinese military garrison, leader of the Free Balochistan Movement Hyrbyair Marri said here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl