Kate Middleton, Prince William visit Badshahi Masjid in Lahore on fourth day of Pak visit

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Badshahi Masjid in Lahore on day four of their visit to Pakistan.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant for their visit to the mosque.

Kate donned a turquoise green traditional suit along with a dupatta on her head while Prince William looked dapper in formal off white blazer and pants along with a blue shirt and black tie.



The royals toured the mosque and the courtyard to get a better knowledge of the monument.



Later in the day, the Royal couple will be visiting Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a state-of-the-art cancer facility located in the center of Lahore. They will visit the children's ward at the hospital today to spend time with patients undergoing treatment, and speak to their families.

This is the same hospital where Late Princess Diana visited during her Pakistan tour in 1996 and 1997 and carrying forward the legacy, Prince William will visit along with his wife.

The official Instagram account of Kensington Palace shared the news along with the picture of Princess Diana from her trip in which she is interacting with a toddler.



(ANI)