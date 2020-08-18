Kathmandu Valley to be placed under week-long restriction amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 18 (ANI): Kathmandu Valley will be placed under week-long restrictions starting Wednesday as coronavirus cases surge in the region, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

After a meeting of Chief Administration Officers from Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur this evening, authorities decided to impose restriction which will remain in place till August 26.

Kathmandu Valley comprises towns of Lalitpur, Kirtipur, Madhyapur Thimi, Bhaktapur, and the municipalities. It has a population of roughly 1.5 million.

"Restriction will be imposed starting Wednesday mid-night. It has been decided unilaterally by Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur. No vehicular movements will be permitted during the period of one week while emergency vehicles will be the exception," Chief of Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Range confirmed over the phone.

This evening's meeting was also attended by Officials from state security agencies who will be regulating the movement of people during week-long restriction.

Nepal on Tuesday alone reported a total of 1016 cases of COVID-19 out of which 205 were from Kathmandu valley alone.

With the rise in the cases of Coronavirus in the valley, the cabinet on Monday decided to give power to the local administration to take necessary steps to contain the virus.

Nepal till Tuesday evening has registered a total of 28,257 cases of COVID-19 out of which 17, 580 are cases of successful recoveries and 114 deaths. (ANI)

