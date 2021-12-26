Kazakhstan, Afghanistan discuss strengthening ties

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): Kazakhstan and Afghanistan discussed prospects of strengthening the countries' trade and economic partnership.

The Kazakh delegation led by Trade Minister Bakhyt Sultanov has visited Afghanistan.

During the visit, Sultanov met with Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Commerce Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi.



"The Kazakh delegation assured [the Afghan side] that our country is interested in preserving and increasing the current level of bilateral trade through the volumes as well as the list of [traded] products," the ministry said in a statement.

It was noted that Kazakhstan had been a traditional supplier of grain and flour to Afghanistan, with over half of all flour exports and more than 10 per cent of grain exports marked exclusively for the Afghan market. Sultanov also brought up opportunities for expanding the list of traded items. According to the minister, the potential of exports to Afghanistan consists of 45 commodities worth USD 360 million.

"Both sides noted that inclusion of these products in the bilateral trade will benefit both Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, as well as facilitate the growth of bilateral trade. Also, the representatives of Kazakhstan expressed readiness to purchase Afghan fruit and vegetables," the statement added. (ANI)

