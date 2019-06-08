Kazakhstan: Ahead of presidential polls, candidates reveal key agenda

Nur Sultan (Astana City) [Kazakhstan], Jun 8 (ANI): Kazakhstan is set to undergo a historic presidential election on June 9, as it will mark the first time that the voters would not get to cast ballots for long-serving leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

With preparations in full swing for the elections, two of the presidential candidates on Friday, while speaking to ANI, shed light on their proposed policies for the country if voted to power.

"Our main agenda and focus is the development of agriculture production," said Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate of Auyl Party. "We also want to develop the chemical industry, food industry, education, and science and technology. I see the future of Kazakhstan as a prosperous, secular and democratic one, with a good international position," he added.

Rakhimbekov opined that the upcoming elections would not only be important to Kazakhstan but to its neighboring countries and partners around the world as well, owing to the fact that the country has been "actively participating in global affairs, including, most recently, in the resolution of the Syrian conflict."

Calling Kazak's relations with India "good and traditional," Rakhimbekov said India has become the leader of the world.

Taspikhov Amangeldi, the presidential candidate for The Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told ANI that if voted to power, he will work in bringing labour-related legislature as well as resolve certain social issues in the country.

"[Even] If I am not elected as the President, I will request the new President to pay attention to these issues," he added.

A total of seven candidates are running for Presidency this time, including Daniya Yespayeva, the first woman candidate to do so in the country's history.

The election results will be announced on July 16. (ANI)