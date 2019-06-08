Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate for Auyl Party speaking to ANI on Friday
Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate for Auyl Party speaking to ANI on Friday

Kazakhstan: Ahead of presidential polls, candidates reveal key agenda

By Sushil Batra (ANI) | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:14 IST

Nur Sultan (Astana City) [Kazakhstan], Jun 8 (ANI): Kazakhstan is set to undergo a historic presidential election on June 9, as it will mark the first time that the voters would not get to cast ballots for long-serving leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.
With preparations in full swing for the elections, two of the presidential candidates on Friday, while speaking to ANI, shed light on their proposed policies for the country if voted to power.
"Our main agenda and focus is the development of agriculture production," said Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate of Auyl Party. "We also want to develop the chemical industry, food industry, education, and science and technology. I see the future of Kazakhstan as a prosperous, secular and democratic one, with a good international position," he added.
Rakhimbekov opined that the upcoming elections would not only be important to Kazakhstan but to its neighboring countries and partners around the world as well, owing to the fact that the country has been "actively participating in global affairs, including, most recently, in the resolution of the Syrian conflict."
Calling Kazak's relations with India "good and traditional," Rakhimbekov said India has become the leader of the world.
Taspikhov Amangeldi, the presidential candidate for The Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told ANI that if voted to power, he will work in bringing labour-related legislature as well as resolve certain social issues in the country.
"[Even] If I am not elected as the President, I will request the new President to pay attention to these issues," he added.
A total of seven candidates are running for Presidency this time, including Daniya Yespayeva, the first woman candidate to do so in the country's history.
The election results will be announced on July 16. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:00 IST

NASA shouldn't talk about going to Moon, focus on 'other things': Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said NASA should not talk about going to the moon and directed the space agency to focus on "bigger things" instead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:28 IST

Indian cricket team meets High Commissioner in London

London [England], Jun 8 (ANI): The Indian cricket team met India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam, at her residence here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:20 IST

PM Modi's first two bilateral visits in tune with India's...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi's upcoming bilateral visits to the neighbouring countries of Maldives and Sri Lanka after assuming office for the second term indicate the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood-First' policy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:16 IST

PM Modi's international visits and transformative change in...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Parliament of Maldives on Saturday will be the key highlight of his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:40 IST

PM Modi's visit shows India's solidarity with Sri Lanka...

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming official visit to Sri Lanka after taking charge for a second time shows India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Easter Sunday terror blasts, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernan

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:25 IST

Haftar's forces attack Tripoli airport for second consecutive night

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 7 (ANI): Rebel commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) continued its attack on the military section at Tripoli airport on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:57 IST

Jaishankar calls on Bhutanese PM during first official overseas visit

Thimphu [Bhutan], Jun 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering at the Gyelyong Tshokhang here on Friday during his first official overseas visit after assuming office.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:08 IST

Afghanistan: 18 militants killed by govt forces in Logar province

Logar [Afghanistan], Jun 7 (ANI): At least eighteen militants were killed and four others sustained injuries in an anti-terrorism operation carried out by the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) in the eastern province of Logar on Friday morning (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:57 IST

Theresa May officially resigns as head of Conservative Party

London [UK], Jun 7 (ANI): British Prime Minister Theresa May formally resigned as the head of the Conservative Party on Friday, setting off the campaign among eleven Members of Parliament to replace her, both as the party head and the country's PM.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Sudan: Death toll climbs to 113 after crackdown on protesters

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 7 (ANI): The death toll following the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters here has risen to 113, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:27 IST

Trump threatens to hit China with additional tariffs

Washington [United States], June 07 (ANI): Further escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump has threatened to hit China with tariffs on another USD 300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:23 IST

Maldives all set for PM Modi's 'historic' visit

Male (Maldives), June 07 (ANI): The Maldives is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "historic" bilateral visit, his first after coming to power for a second consecutive term.

Read More
iocl