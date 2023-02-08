Kazakhstan: Astana International Forum in June to address international challenges

Astana [Kazakhstan], February 8 (ANI): Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that the country will be organising Astana International Forum on June 8 and 9 to address key global challenges, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan.

This international forum is an effort by the country to address and unify efforts on tackling key global challenges in an increasingly polarised world and be a tool for rebuilding a culture of multilateralism on a global level, the statement said.

The challenges to be addressed first in the Astana International Forum are foreign policy, security and sustainability. The second challenge which requires global coordination is climate change. And finally focus on the economy and finance, highlighting the need for a coordinated global response to these economic, environmental, and security challenges, according to a report by The Astana Times.

The forum will be attended by eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, businesses, and academia, to engage in a dialogue to seek ways to address climate, food scarcity and energy security challenges.

President Tokayev while commenting on the launch of the international forum said "Today, across the globe we face historic challenges, the likes of which we have not encountered for decades or longer. These challenges are putting unprecedented pressure on the international community, creating new dividing lines and challenging the principles of globalization and multilateralism. The Astana International Forum was created to respond to these challenges, prioritizing cooperation as a core tenet of a functioning international system".

"Through the Astana International Forum, we hope to build new bridges and strengthen ties, as we come together to overcome the collective challenges we face, charting a new way forward - diplomatically, economically and politically," he added.

The Astana International Forum in the month of June is happening after the success of the Astana Economic Forum. It was conceptualized to address four key global issues: foreign policy, security & sustainability, energy & climate, and economy & finance. These pillars are at the heart of the Forum's mission of "Tackling Challenges through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Prosperity and Progress" the official statement by Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said.

The programme of the Forum will include keynote speeches, panel sessions, armchair discussions, and other side events. Notably, the effort made by Kazakhstan of creating the Astana International Forum will be an effort for the unification of the world for addressing the global challenges that we may face in the future. (ANI)