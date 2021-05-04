Kazakhstan's diversity is key for competitive advantage, says Nursultan Nazarbayev during 29th APK session

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], May 3 (ANI): Kazakhstan recently held the 29th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) under the theme of '30 Years of Unity, Peace, and Harmony'.

The session was held online on April 28 in which Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan in the capital and regions took part.

Over 600 people participated in the online session, according to Astana Times.

Speaking during the session, Nazarbayev said that the diversity of Kazakhstan is a key competitive advantage.

"We have turned the diversity of society to our advantage. This is now a known competitive advantage of Kazakhstan. The model of interethnic harmony that we have created is based on leading international legal standards and is now recognized throughout the world. The domestic formula of peace and harmony has become a way of life, a moral imperative, an invaluable wealth, and an asset of our state," said Nazarbayev.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan was established on the initiative of Nazarbayev in 1995. The institution, which represents various ethnic groups, has a mission to ensure socio-political stability in the country and to improve the efficiency of cooperation between state institutions and civil society in the sphere of interethnic relations.

Maintaining stability in the country has been a priority for Nazarbayev who was in office for nearly three decades.

"All these years I have always put unity, well-being, harmony, security, and stability first. I have heard some people say 'here he goes again - stability and stability!' Well, what is better? Instability? And we see where instability goes. From revolution to revolution, from war to war, the country does not develop - it lags behind. So stability and peace of mind of the citizens are up to all of us," said Nazarbayev.

He said Kazakhstan welcomed people from other Soviet republics. When the Soviet Union collapsed, people were left with a choice whether to stay or leave.

"We did not interfere, we gave them the freedom. About three million people left Kazakhstan. The population then decreased to 14 million," said Nazarbayev. Kazakhstan is now home to nearly 19 million people.

During the session, Nazarbayev handed over his chairmanship in the Assembly to Tokayev, saying "he will always be there."

"I want to move on, this is a serious step for me. I was at the origin of the assembly. Thank you to all the members of the assembly and for all the support over the years of this work. It meant a lot," said Nazarbayev.

In a rapidly changing world that continues to witness religious tensions and xenophobic sentiments, unity and accord between people is ever more important, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the session.

"These challenges are becoming increasingly dangerous to the well-being of nations, especially with the massive burden of coronavirus on public health," said Tokayev. (ANI)