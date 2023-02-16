Kazakhstan Election Commission accredits 62 international observers, receives applications from 12 more observers

Astana [Kazakhstan], February 16 (ANI): Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) have accredited 62 international observers, The Astana Times reported citing CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman. Kazakhstan's CEC has received applications from 12 additional observers from six states and two international organizations.

Mukhtar Yerman made the announcement regarding the development at a meeting in Astana on February 13. As of February 13, atleast 62 observers have received accreditation.

The observers who have received accreditation, include 45 observers from the Election Observation Mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as well as 11 observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, as per The Astana Times report.



Three nations will provide six election observers, which include two from China, three from the Netherlands and one from Palestine. Mukhtar Yerman stated that two ODIHR mission observers retrieved their accreditation on February 10. Notably, the accreditation of observers from foreign states and international organizations is scheduled to end on March 13.

Yerman said that updates were made for the two observers after receiving a note on the change in the mission's composition. Yerman said, "This depends on each mission's own internal regulations and procedures. It is a common practice," as per The Astana Times report.

On February 13, Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) received applications from two additional OSCE/ODIHR mission members, seven members from the CIS Observer Mission, and one candidate from each of the three nations - South Korea, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakhstan is due to hold the parliamentary election in the first half of 2023, The Astana Times reported citing the Chairman of Mazhilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov. Yerlan Koshanav said that the Kazakhstan President will make the announcement regarding the date and a new government will be formed afterwards. (ANI)

