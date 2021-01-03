Kazakhstan may have Pfizer vaccine from second half of 2021, says Health Minister

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Kazakhstan will likely acquire the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease no earlier than the second half of 2021, Health Minister Alexey Tsoy said Sunday.



"We discussed [with Pfizer] the issues of possible shipment of those vaccines, [as well as] the price. We signed a nondisclosure agreement, [so] we cannot divulge some information ... but it has been proposed that this vaccine may appear in Kazakhstan no earlier than the second half of the year," Tsoy said at a press conference.

In December, the Kazakh government said that it would start vaccinating people with its own QazCovid-in vaccine, which is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials, in March. The country has also started. Meanwhile, on December 21, the production of the Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine started at Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex in central Kazakhstan. (ANI/Sputnik)

