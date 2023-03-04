Kazakhstan on 79th rank among 121 nations in Global Soft Power Index: Report

Astana [Kazakhstan], March 3 (ANI): Kazakhstan climbed from 88th to 79th position out of 121 countries in the 2023 Global Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, the world's top independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, The Astana Times reported.

The ranking was revealed on March 2 at Brand Finance's Global Soft Power Conference in London, where delegates debated the significance of soft power in international politics and business.

"This annual report on Soft Power focuses on the ability to influence others through appeal or persuasion rather than coercion. It includes a wide variety of instruments, including business and commerce, government, foreign relations, culture and history, media and communication, education and science, the nation's character, and promoting its values," said Brand Finance Chairman and CEO David Haigh.



According to Astana Times, in an interview with Brand Finance, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said that the country's reputation has been strengthened by ongoing reforms to build a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, commitment to the resolution of global issues, and the success of Kazakh athletes, artists, and talented youth.

"Being a nation at the core of Eurasia between East and West, we feel it is our duty to foster cooperation between all parties. We seek to strengthen our status as a vital facilitator of global trade, partnerships, and peacekeeping," Vassilenko added.

The Global Soft Power Index is the world's most extensive research study on impressions of nation brands, polling over 100,000 respondents from 121 countries, reported The Astana Times. (ANI)

