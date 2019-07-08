PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz (Photo/Reuters)
Keeping Nawaz behind bars a crime: says Maryam, demands Pak PM's resignation

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:51 IST

Mandi Bahauddin [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Keeping former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif behind bars is a crime after video evidence of the accountability judge was released, claimed his daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz while calling for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation during a rally here on Sunday.
The video released by Maryam shows Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik telling a PML-N worker that there was a lack of evidence against Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The former PM is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in relation to the reference.
While the accountability judge has decried the video as being fake, Maryam told party workers during Sunday's rally that Nawaz is "paying the price for raising voice in the public's favour," according to Geo News.
She has since been slammed by leaders from the Pakistani government, including the Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan.
Firdous said that Maryam's efforts to hoodwink the public had failed with the accountability judge's clarification on Sunday, adding that a forensic audit of the video will be conducted to check its authenticity. (ANI)

