Kenyan defence forces chief meets General Naravane, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): General Robert Kariuki Kibochi, Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya, met Army Chief General MM Naravane here on Monday and discussed defence cooperation between the two countries.

During his five day visit, the CDF will be meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the service chiefs and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs at New Delhi.

"General Robert Kariuki Kibochi CDF Kenya Army, who is on a five day visit to #India from 02 to 06 Nov 2020, interacted with General MM Naravane COAS today and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation," the Army said in a tweet.

A Defence Ministry release said that India is the first country being visited by CDF Kenya outside Africa after he assumed command in May earlier this year.



He will visit Agra, Mhow and Bengaluru during his visit.

General Kibochi did his Signal Officers Degree Telecommunications Engineering Course in India at the Military College of Telecommunications Engineering Mhow from 1984 to 1987 as a young officer.

The visit comes at a time when the bilateral relationship between India and Kenya is poised for deeper engagement, the release said.

It said that the ongoing areas of defence cooperation include capacity building, counter-terrorism, UN Peace Keeping Operations, medical health care and cybersecurity.

"Considering that India and Kenya are mature democracies and have professional Armed Forces there is a lot of convergence of thought between the two nations. The visit will cement the already strong bilateral ties between the two countries and the two Armed Forces," the release said. (ANI)

