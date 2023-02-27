Kerala farmer Biju Kurian, who went missing in Israel, returns home

Calicut [Kerala], February 27 (ANI): Biju Kurian, a farmer from Kerala who was allegedly missing in Israel, arrived at Calicut International Airport on Monday.

A group of farmers, including representatives of the Kerala Government, went to Israel earlier this month to learn the farming methods in Israel. During the visit, Biju had gone missing.

Kurian, who was part of a 28-member team, led by the Principal Secretary of the agriculture dept of Kerala, that went to learn about foreign farming methods, absconded from Israel on February 17.

Principal Secretary informed the Israel Police department and filed a complaint in Israel.

"Israel govt took this as a serious matter and they are on the way to find the person. We also requested the government to cancel his visa," said State Minister P Prasad. (ANI)