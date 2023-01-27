Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre in Kuwait celebrates Republic Day; school bags, stationery items distributed among children

Kuwait city [Kuwait], January 26 (ANI): On the eve of India's 74th Republic Day, Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Kuwait organised an event where it invited families and children of its members.

Over 200 community members participated with enthusiasm and fervour in the Republic Day celebrations that were held on Wednesday.

School bags, along with stationery items were presented to those children who gathered on the occasion.





First Secretary (Community Affairs and Associations), Embassy of India in Kuwait, Kamal Singh Rathore was the chief guest and said he was grateful for the various voluntary services that the KMCC provides.

Meanwhile, Republic Day is being celebrated across the country and among the diaspora with great fervour. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence from British rule. (ANI)

