Khalilzad meets Jainshankar, Doval, provides update on US peace efforts in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and provided an update on the US peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

He was accompanied by Senior Director in the US National Security Council Lisa Curtis and the US Ambassador to India Ken Juster.

"Khalilzad provided an update on the US peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan," an External Affairs Ministry release said.

It said the US side recognized India's constructive contribution in economic development, reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. They laid importance to India's crucial and continuing role in sustainable peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar and Doval reiterated India's continued support for strengthening peace, security, unity, democratic and inclusive polity and protection of rights of all sections of the Afghan society, including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs.

The release said that India is deeply concerned at the upsurge in violence and supports call for immediate ceasefire and need to assist the people of Afghanistan in dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

It said India remains engaged in extending humanitarian food and medical supplies to Afghanistan to deal with the situation created by coronavirus.

"It was emphasised that putting an end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries is necessary for enduring and sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan," the Extenral Affairs Ministry said.

Khalilzad will also visit Pakistan. In Islamabad, the US envoy will meet with Pakistani officials and also discuss the Afghan peace process.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan have continued despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks. (ANI)

