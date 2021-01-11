Imran Khan thought 'why don't we reboot country like phone': PML-N leader slams Pak PM over blackout

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal lashed out at the government following a massive power failure in the country last night, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan had 'attempted to reboot the country'.

"The country's economy is in the doldrums. We have mounting deficits. Imran Khan thought: 'Why don't we reboot the country like a mobile phone? Maybe it'll work'," Iqbal said while mocking the premier, reported Geo News.

"Imran sahab, this is a country, not a mobile phone which will begin working after rebooting it. For God's sake do not play with the country like this. Hand in your resignation and go home," Iqbal said.

The PML-N leader further remarked that this unprecedented shutdown "proves that this government is incompetent and unqualified".

A massive power outage was reported late Saturday night from several cities across Pakistan.

The cities facing disruption included Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Bhakkar, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, and Sukkur, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz today morning, Minister for Power Omar Ayub said a technical fault was reported at the Guddu power plant at 11:41 pm last night when the frequency fell from 50 to zero in seconds.

"We energised Tarbela power plant twice, which initiated the restoration process," he said

He informed that electricity has been restored in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Multan, while K-Electric has been provided 400MVA.

Earlier, in a tweet, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the blackout was caused by the tripping of the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system. (ANI)