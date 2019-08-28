Chief Minister Mahmood Khan addressing a crowd in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Picture Credits: Dawn News/Twitter)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says he is ready for jihad in Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:32 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said he will become the commander of his people if 'jihad' was ever formally declared for Kashmir.
"We will return from jihad only after complete victory and liberation of Kashmir from India," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Saturday.
Khan stated that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with its people, is in full support of Prime Minister Imran Khan's stand on the matter of Kashmir.
Pakistan is rattled by the Indian government's historic move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.
Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.
The Pakistan government has downgraded bilateral ties with India and partially closed its airspace in the wake of the decision, saying it will consider all steps to counter what it described "illegal steps" taken by New Delhi.
Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump meeting on the sidelines of G-7 summit in France, where both sides had agreed that Kashmir is India's an internal matter, Imran Khan in a televised address to his countrymen said that he will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir. (ANI)

