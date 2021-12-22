Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM to present report on PTI's defeat in local body polls to PM Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan will present a report to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s defeat in the recent local body elections in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan will brief the Pakistan PM on election results, reasons behind the PTI's defeat, the lawmakers who did not support the party during the polls, allocation of party tickets for the elections and other issues incurred, according to News International.

Further, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazi (JUL-F) has won elections in 10 tehsil council, PTI in 9, ANP, in 5, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami have bagged one seat each. The News International reported citing the unofficial and unconfirmed results of 31 of tehsil councils in 17 districts.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will give the chief minister guidelines to devise an effective strategy for the next phase of the local body elections in the province scheduled next month.

Earlier, Pakistan premier, who is not happy with the PTI's performance in KP, had summoned KP's Mahmood Khan to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office received a report citing reasons for the PTI's loss in the local body polls in KP.

The tickets had been issued to the relatives of the governor, ministers and the lawmakers of the PTI, according to the report.

Further, PTI MPA in Lakki Marwat Dr Hasham In mullah had been ignored while allocating the tickets, according to the report.

While national elections are only due in 2023, the loss in a party stronghold comes as Khan's government grapples with the highest inflation and the worst-performing currency in Asia. (ANI)

