Khyber Pakhtunkhwa records highest COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs, nation-wide cases rise to 113,702

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province recorded 23 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the overall number of people who passed away from the infection to 610 in the province.

It is the highest number of fatalities recorded by the province in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 521 new cases were detected during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the confirmed coronavirus-hit patients 14,527 in the province, according to a health department's report cited by Dawn.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 4.9 per cent, the highest in any province of the country. The nationwide CFR is 1.99 per cent. CFR in Peshawar is 6.1 per cent, also the highest in any district in the country.

The province-wide tally of recovered patients reached 3,631 as 52 more Covid-19 confirmed patients turned negative for the ailment. They were sent home from the hospitals.

Peshawar continues to contribute a major share of deaths to the provincial count of fatalities as 12 more fall prey to the virus in the provincial capital, making its number of fallen people from the infection 323, the highest in the province. The provincial capital detected 190 new cases, bringing its total score of confirmed patients to 5,289.

Meanwhile, becoming the second-largest most corona-infected nation in Asia, Pakistan total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 113,702 on Wednesday with 41,303 cases being registered in Sindh, 43,460 cases in Punjab, 14,527 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,031 cases in Balochistan, 5,963 cases in Islamabad, 974 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 444 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Keeping in view that the country has recorded 2,255 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the government needs to adopt the two weeks off and two weeks on strategy, as well as strengthen all public health measures such as quarantine, isolation, physical distancing, and contact tracing. (ANI)

