Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under grip of severe economic crisis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): As Pakistan's economy continue to deteriorate with every passing day, its effect is seen in the country's provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where people are already living miserable lives due to lack of basic amenities and rise in terrorism.

As a severe economic crisis is affecting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration, the government has prohibited government employees from decorating their offices as a means of controlling it, Pakistan Vernacular media reported.

The money needed to pay the government's employees' salaries and pensions is not available due to a lack of funds as the South Asian country is under a massive grip of an economic crisis.



According to the vernacular media, the supply of petrol for the vehicles of the ministers and their assistants is reduced.

The total amount for the salaries of the government employees is PKR 45 billion, while the government has only PKR 13 billion in its exchequer, local media reports said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker government in Pakistan has been facing a severe financial crisis and has reached the edge of default, The News International reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's government is facing a deficit of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 110 billion in the current month with regard to salaries, pensions, development budget and non-salary budget.

The provincial exchequer has been facing stress for the past year which is reflected by the fact that 50 per cent released amount of the ADP has been partially de-punched due to the non-availability of funds, as per the news report.

As per the news report, the finance department of the provincial government is not in a position to pay advance salary and pension. (ANI)

