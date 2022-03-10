Killings, kidnappings of businessmen have increased in Afghanistan: Chamber of Commerce

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 10 (ANI): A senior adviser to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment was killed at his home in the capital city of Kabul, according to media reports.

According to reports, unidentified people shot him dead on March 8.

Expressing concern, the Chamber of Commerce in Afghanistan said that "killings and kidnappings of businessmen have increased in the country"

"Mohammad Daud Musa, senior adviser to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, was killed by unknown gunmen near his home in Kabul yesterday. The Chamber of Commerce says killings and kidnappings of businessmen have increased in Afghanistan," a local media outlet said in a Tweet.





Meanwhile, there are reports that head of the federation has been abducted by some unknown gunmen along with his brother in Kabul last Sunday.

"Power lifting federation officials say that Khawja Mir Mujahid, head of the federation has been disappeared since Sunday this week. Reportedly unknown gunmen abducted Mujahid and his brother from the PD-15 area in northern #Kabul city," a media report said.



Apart from it, media reports indicate that Taliban have severely tortured a local journalist named Malouf Ashrafi.



Afghanistan is ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in the latest World Press Freedom Index which RSF issued in April 2021. (ANI)

