Kim Jong-un has received "excellent" personal letter from Trump: DPRK media

Pyongyang [North Korea], Jun 23 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a personal letter from US President Donald Trump and is "seriously contemplating" what Trump has mentioned, the state media reported on Sunday.

Kim has described the content of the letter as "excellent" and "interesting" and appreciated the "political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump", the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report, cited by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, said.

The report, however, did not disclose how and when the letter was delivered to Kim.

"After reading the letter, the Supreme Leader of the Party, the state and the armed forces said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the report read.

"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong-un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," it said.

The letter appears to have been written in response to a letter that Trump received from Kim earlier this month.

Describing the content of that letter as "beautiful" and "warm", the US president had highlighted his personal relationship with Kim and exuded confidence that an agreement could eventually be reached between the two sides.

Talks between the two countries hit a roadblock after the second Summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver.

The possibility of an agreement between the two countries has apparently suffered a setback after North Korea tested multiple short-range missiles last month as a sign of apparent frustration over the stalled negotiations and continuing sanctions.

Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, while Washington has reaffirmed that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme. (ANI)

