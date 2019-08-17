North leader Kim Jong-un
North leader Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un oversees new weapon test: State media

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:49 IST

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 17 (ANI): North Korea on Saturday said that it has tested a "new weapon" under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim "guided the test-fire of (a) new weapon again on Friday morning," the Korean Central News Agency was cited by Yonhap News Agency.
"The national defence scientists showed a perfect result in the test-fire, too, and helped cement bigger confidence in this weapon system."
Yesterday, South Korea said that Pyongyang has fired two unidentified projectiles into East Sea. So far, North Korea has undertaken five projectile test since July 25, likely in a show of protest against the ongoing joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington.
"It is our party's goal of defence building to possess invincible military capabilities no one dares provoke and to keep bolstering them," Kim was quoted as saying.
"Everyone should remember that it is the party's core plan and fixed will for defence building to possess such a powerful force strong enough to discourage any forces from daring to provoke us."
The latest launch came just five days after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has downplayed the testing, outlining that no part of the Singapore agreement was being violated through the launches -- a facet which was referenced in the letter.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also wrote a three-page letter to Trump, in which he expressed his unhappiness over the military drills. He also offered a "small" apology for testing the short-range missiles, according to Trump. Kim reiterated that the testing would stop when the exercises end. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 06:13 IST

Pak govt to hold meeting to chalk out future course of action on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): After failing to censure India at United Nations Security Council, baffled Pakistan government has called a high-level meeting on Saturday to discuss its future plan of action of on Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 06:01 IST

Jaishankar holds talks with US Deputy Secy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday and discussed the "deep convergences" of the strategic relationship shared by the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:51 IST

Day after Gibraltar releases Iranian tanker, US issues warrant...

Washington [US], Aug 17 (ANI): A day after Gilbraltar released a detained Iranian oil tanker, the United States on Friday issued a warrant to seize the vessel for violating international law by allegedly making illicit shipments to Syria.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:16 IST

33 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli military in Gaza

Gaza, Aug 17 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 33 Palestinians were following clashes with Israeli soldiers on Friday in Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 02:54 IST

After failing at UNSC, Pak cries foul

New York [US], Aug 17 (ANI): After China and Pakistan failed to censure India at United Nations Security Council, Islamabad on Friday cried foul.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 02:08 IST

Trump asks Pak PM to initiate dialogue with India to resolve...

Washington [US], Aug 17 (ANI): In another diplomatic win for India, US President Donald Trump on Friday asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to initiate a dialogue with New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:03 IST

Pakistan an illegal occupier, has no locus standi on Kashmir...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Aug 17 (ANI): A European think tank has raised objections over Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue, saying that the country is an illegal occupier and has no locus standi on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:34 IST

India committed to Simla agreement, Pakistan should stop terror...

New York, [USA] Aug 17 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Friday said New Delhi was committed to the Simla agreement to resolve issues with Pakistan and it was for the neighbouring country to "stop terror to start talks".

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:37 IST

Jaishankar meets US Congressional delegation

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met a five-member US Congressional delegation here and exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:11 IST

China, Pakistan fail to censure India at UNSC

New York [US], (ANI) Aug 16: The China-Pakistan axis failed tonight at the UN Security Council closed-door meeting when a majority of the Council members refused to take up the Kashmir matter and rejected the Chinese position.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:22 IST

Deeply concerned about current situation in Kashmir, says...

New York [US], Aug 16 (ANI): China is 'deeply concerned' about the current situation in Kashmir and opposes any 'unilateral action' that complicates the situation in the region, said Zhang Jun, country's envoy to the UN, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:28 IST

Malaysia can revoke Naik's PR status: Mahathir Mohamad

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 16 (ANI): Malaysia can revoke the Permanent Resident (PR) status of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik should it be proven that his actions harmed the country's 'well-being,' country's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday.

Read More
iocl