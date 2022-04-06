Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un's sister threatens S.Korea with nuclear arms

ANI | Updated: Apr 05, 2022 07:02 IST


Pyongyang [North Korea], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong, said her country will use nuclear weapons if South Korea starts a "military confrontation," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"If South Korea engages in military confrontation, our combat nuclear forces will inevitably have to do their duty," Kim Yo Jong was quoted as saying.
Yo Jong, who is the deputy director of a Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee department, said it was "a very big mistake" on the part of the South Korean defense minister to speak about a preventive strike against North Korea. (ANI/Sputnik)

