Kin of five Indians killed in plane crash sent to Nepal for identifying bodies

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): The relatives of five Indians, who lost their lives in the Yeti plane crash, were sent to Nepal on Monday to identify the bodies.

While talking with ANI, father of Anil Kumar Rajbhar, one of the victims of the plane crash, said that the government is arranging to take them to the Nepal border. A police officer and a retired official are also going with them.



At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday.

He further revealed that nine people, family members of victims, were going to Nepal.

Rajbhar's father said that the officials might take a DNA test to identify the deceased bodies. He also said that they will not bring the bodies with them, the government would arrange for that.

Meanwhile, another relative also said that the government are taking them to Kathmandu to identify the deceased body.





He further said that a government official will go with them but also raised doubts about whether this fact is true to not.

Meanwhile today, in Nepal, the black box of the Yeti Airlines aircraft was handed over by the Nepal Army to Civil Aviation Authority officials.

The Nepal Army also handed over the flight data recorder, following the crash. The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara minutes before touch-down on Sunday. A total of 68 bodies have been recovered so far from the site of the crash.

"Bodies of passengers, whose identities have been established, have been sent for post-mortem. A group of experts also has arrived at the spot. The bodies will be handed over to the families here but those of the crew members, foreigners and the ones yet to be identified will be sent to Kathmandu this evening," Assistant Chief District Officer of Kaski, Nepal, Anil Kumar Shahi told ANI.

The twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

After the crash, Nepal's Yeti Airlines said that regular flights on Monday will be cancelled to mourn the loss of lives in the air crash.

In an official statement shared on Twitter, the airlines said, "In mourning for the passengers who lost their lives in the accident of Yeti Airlines 9N ANC ATR 72 500, we would like to inform you that all regular flights for January 16, 2023, have been cancelled." (ANI)

