Kishida reiterates commitment to agree on peace deal with Russia

Tokyo (Russia), October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): In his keynote address at a parliamentary session, reiterated his commitment to make effort to resolve territorial disputes and sign a peace agreement with Russia.



"I intend to continue working to resolve the territorial dispute around the Northern Territories (Southern Kurils) and to conclude a peace treaty with Russia," Kishida told the Japanese parliament.

On Thursday, Kishida, who took office earlier this week, held his first phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders confirmed commitment to continue dialogue on the peace treaty. Putin voiced readiness to meet face-to-face. (ANI/Sputnik)

