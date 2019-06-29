'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with Modi

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some moments from the hectic schedule of G-20 Summit to celebrate his friendship with Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart to mark their meeting.

The newly elected Australian prime minister did not just stop there, he also captioned his photo in Hindi, saying 'Kithana ache he Modi' (How nice Modi is).



The two leaders are in Japan to attend the 14th edition of G-20 Summit in Osaka.

Apart from participating in the summit, Morrison and Modi are busy holding a string of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Modi on Friday attended three multilateral meetings apart from his interventions at the summit with four bilateral meetings with the US, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. He also had two pull-side meetings with Vietnam and the World Bank president David Malpas.

This is the first meeting of the two leaders after the elections in both countries.

Soon after the Modi's re-election, Morrison called up Modi to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections and sought to boost bilateral ties.

Modi also congratulated Morrison for guiding his Liberal-National Coalition Party to victory in recently concluded elections in Australia. (ANI)