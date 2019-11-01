KM Birla thanks PM Modi for joining Group's golden jubilee celebration in Thailand

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the conglomerate's golden jubilee celebrations in Thailand.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Birla said: "There is a deep sense of gratitude from me and my family that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken out time to be with us."

Aditya Birla Group is celebrating its 'golden jubilee' since it first started its operations in Thailand.

"I think the Prime Minister has been familiar with the group's overseas operations. He knows there has been a very credible presence of the group here and that it has brought glory to India," he added.

Aditya Birla Group had started operations in Thailand in 1969.

"It is a very emotional occasion and happy moment for us. Fifty years back, my father set up a business here. He is the first industrialist, who looked to do business outside of India, way before globalisation happened," added Birla.

Speaking about his group's expansion plans in the future, he said: "Aditya Birla Group is expanding businesses in India as well as overseas. We are expanding in businesses like aluminium, financial services and fibres."

"Broadly, the Aditya Birla Group has set up a target to achieve 60 billion US dollar turnover by 2025," added Birla. (ANI)