Knife attack outside mall in Hong Kong injures 6

Hong Kong, Nov 3 (ANI): At least six people, including a district councillor, were injured in a knife attack outside a shopping mall in Hong Kong's Tai Koo district on Sunday, local media reported.
The incident occurred after a tense political argument broke out between the suspect and a family outside the Cityplaza mall. The suspect, a Mandarin speaker, was subdued by people at the scene of the incident, as per a report by South China Morning Post.
District councillor Andrew Chiu Ka-yin had his ear partially cut off during the brawl. He was sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:32 IST
