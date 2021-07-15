KOGAS to conduct test-run of Kuwait Al-Zour LNG production base

Seoul [South Korea], July 15 (ANI/Global Economic): Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) has begun a test operation of the world's fifth-largest LNG production terminal in Kuwait based on its know-how of operating LNG terminals for more than 40 years.

KOGAS announced on July 14th that it has started test-run of Kuwait Al-Zour LNG production terminal for 14 days before its official open.

Kuwait Al-Zour LNG production terminal is the world's largest single construction size and is the world's fifth-largest facility after Korea's Incheon, Pyeongtaek and Tongyeong, and Japan's Sodegaura plant.



It is equipped with eight 220,000-square-meter storage tanks and facilities that can produce 22 million tons of gas annually.

The Kuwait LNG business is a huge project that 130 small and medium-sized companies, financial investment companies such as the Export-Import Bank of Korea Trade Insurance Company, and construction consortiums such as Hyundai E&C, Hyundai Engineering and KOGAS participated in.

Through the business, it is expected to achieve USD 2.3 billion in financial exports (64 per cent of the total business expenses of USD 3.6 billion) and USD 2.9 billion in plant exports, and create about 2,000 direct jobs.

KOGAS is responsible for test-run and training employees of LNG terminal. It is planning to successfully carry out the test-run and commercial operation based on its stable operational technology and know-hows accumulated by conducting about 30 projects in the overseas LNG infrastructure fields.

KOGAS conducted final inspection of process facilities for test-run since June. After the test-run for about two weeks and entering the port of LNG carriers, it will start full-scale supply of gas to Kuwait at the end of this month. (ANI/Global Economic)

