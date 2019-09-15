Kolhapur: Polish Minister unveils memorial pillar to mark arrival of refugees during World War II

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, on Saturday unveiled a memorial pillar in memory of Polish families who were given refuge in Valivade during the World War II.

Speaking at the event, Przydacz said, "I would like to thank our Indian host for welcoming me and my delegation despite the terrible floods in recent times. Poland and India share a long-standing and strong relationship. This year, we commemorate the 80 anniversary of the outbreak of World War II. Kolhapur has been the temporary home for at least 5,000 Polish who have come to India as refuge about 80 years ago."

"It is a historic day which commemorates the fact that thousands of Polish people had lived here," he added.

During the event, Polish ambassador Adam Burakowski also thanked India for embracing the Polish people during a hard time.

"A relation was established after 5,000 people came here as refugees and lived here for 5 years. We will never break this relation with India. India provided a peaceful environment to our citizens," said Burakowski while speaking in Hindi.

Around 5,000 Polish people lived as refugees from 1942 to 1948 in Valivade in Kolhapur during the Second World War.

Poland citizens who spent their childhood from 1942 to 1948 in Valivade, Kolhapur are staying in Kolhapur for three days between 13 and 15th September 2019 to relive their childhood memories.

A permanent museum will be set up here containing Photographs, paintings, and other important items and materials from that era. The purpose of this museum is to keep the memories of the past alive for the next generations. The museum will be built in next one year. (ANI)

