Korean company possibly 'not offended' to respect Indian sentiment as country remains attractive market for foreign investors

Singapore, February 12 (ANI): A South Korean car manufacturer may not feel offended when it was recently asked to respect the Indian sentiment regarding its objectionable Twitter message as India remains an attractive market to foreign investors, according to a media report.

Regardless of the condition of the Indian economy, the country remains an attractive market to foreign investors. The companies may not feel offended if they are asked to respect Indian sentiments and resist jumping into anything that smacks of maligning India, reported The Singapore Post.

For instance, India's 'huge' market is said to be one of the important factors that helped India to have its way while on multi-billion arms deals with Russia in recent months, said the publication.

Size matters, more so the Plus size. The business being business, the market size has a bearing on diplomacy and bilateral relations in today's globalised market. It is back to basics in Hyundai Mantra, according to The Singapore Post.

New Delhi would not like to force any company out of the country on account of its tangled relations with a neighbour and the Asian nation needs foreign investments and it particularly welcomes the foreign companies that promise to bring high-tech manufacturing to India.



But even without going to the extremes, it should be possible for India to ensure that manufacturers and other companies that come to India give the undertaking to stay out of political or other conflicts with another country, said The Singapore Post.

It came after South Korean Foreign Minster Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday conveyed regret to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar over the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post on Kashmir.

"Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Chung Eui-Yong called External Affairs Minister this morning. While they discussed several issues, the RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi earlier.

India had summoned the South Korean envoy over Hyundai Pakistan's social media post on Kashmir.

In a media response, Bagchi had informed that India expressed its strong displeasure of the government on what is described as an "unacceptable social media post" by Hyundai Pakistan.

"Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on 7th February 2022," the MEA spokesperson said. (ANI)

