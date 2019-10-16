President Ram Nath Kovind
Kovind to take part in enthronement ceremony of new Japanese emperor

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a seven-day visit to the Philippines and Japan from Thursday during which he will attend the enthronement ceremony of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and unveil the bust of Mahatama Gandhi at the Center of peace education at a college in Manila.
Briefing about the visit, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry said here on Wednesday that the President will visit Philippines in the first leg of visit from October 17 to 21.
She said the visit has been organised at the invitation of Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and will carry forward the high-level engagements between the two countries.
The relations of New Delhi with Manila have been friendly. The economic relationship between the two countries has been growing and trade stands at US 2.3 billion dollars.
Kovind will receive a ceremonial guard of honour at Malacanang Palace. The president will lay a wreath at a memorial of Jose Rizal, who is the national hero of the Philippines.
The one-to-one talks between Kovind and Duterte will be followed by delegation-level talks.
The president will address the plenary meetings of Indo-Philippine business conclave and fourth ASEAN India business summit.
Kovind will also unveil the bust of Mahatama Gandhi at the Centre of peace education at Marian College in Manila. He will interact with the Indian community on the penultimate day of his visit to the Philippines.
The President will head to Tokyo on October 21. He will attend various ceremonies related to the Emperor Naruhito's enthronement and also take part in a banquet hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The ceremony will be attended by leaders from all parts of the world.
The 59-year-old Naruhito acceded to the throne on May 1 after his father Akihito abdicated it. Akihito is the first Japanese emperor to abdicate since Kokaku in 1817.
Along with participating in a community event, the President will visit a Buddhist temple and plant a sapling from the sacred Bodhi Tree in Gaya to highlight India and Japan's historical and cultural linkages based on Buddhism.
Kovind will take one of super fast trains to visit the Kakegawa city on the forenoon of October 23. He will participate in the foundation laying ceremony of 'shoni seto' which is to be developed as temple and a place for meditation and yoga to highlight Indian culture. (ANI)

